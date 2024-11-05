News & Insights

Vertex Energy Secures Leadership with Retention Bonus Pact

November 05, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Vertex Energy ( (VTNRQ) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Vertex Energy, Inc. announced a retention bonus agreement with their newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer, Joshua Foster, aimed at ensuring his continued leadership amidst potential company transitions. The agreement includes a repayment clause for the bonus if his employment ends under specific conditions, excluding termination for cause, death, or disability. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining stability in its executive team.

