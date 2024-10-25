News & Insights

Versus Systems Names Luis Goldner as CEO

October 25, 2024 — 06:09 pm EDT

Versus Systems (VS) has released an update.

Versus Systems Inc. has appointed Luis Goldner as its new CEO, who brings over 16 years of experience in the gaming and technology sectors. Goldner’s leadership is expected to drive innovation and create value for stakeholders as the company continues to develop its in-game prizing and promotions engine.

