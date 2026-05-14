Versigent (VGNT) Price Target Increased by 15.06% to 47.53

The average one-year price target for Versigent (NYSE:VGNT) has been revised to $47.53 / share. This is an increase of 15.06% from the prior estimate of $41.31 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $57.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.52% from the latest reported closing price of $43.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Versigent. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2,200.00% in the last quarter. The put/call ratio of VGNT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 274K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

Boston Partners holds 63K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Legal & General Group holds 51K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company.

Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. holds 33K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company.

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking holds 31K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.