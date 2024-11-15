VERSES AI Inc. Reports Asset Growth Amid Rising Liabilities

VERSES AI Inc (VRSSF) has released an update.

VERSES AI Inc. has reported a significant increase in total assets to $8.57 million as of September 2024, up from $5.7 million in March 2024, while facing mounting liabilities reaching $20.25 million. The company’s revenue for the six months ended September 2024 was substantially lower compared to the previous year, with notable expenses in consulting and marketing. Despite these financial challenges, the company’s share capital has grown, reflecting ongoing investments and potential confidence from stakeholders.

