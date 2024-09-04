VersaBank Stock Hits 52-Week High on Acquisition of Stearns Bank

Shares of VersaBank VBNK touched a 52-week high of $14.22 on Tuesday before closing the session a tad lower at $13.40. The surge was driven by the optimism surrounding the news of its acquisition of Stearns Bank Holdingford N.A. ("SBH").



On Aug. 30, 2024, VersaBank completed the acquisition of SBH, a $62 million asset-sized bank, from Stearns Financial Services, Inc. ("Stearns Financial").



This completion of the acquisition marks the official launch of VersaBank's Receivable Purchase Program (RPP) in the United States, a program that has seen notable growth in Canada. The RPP will provide point-of-sale finance companies with a secure and efficient funding solution to serve the large underserved portion of the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. market.



David Taylor, president and chief executive officer of VersaBank, stated, "This is a transformational event in VersaBank's growth strategy, enabling us to bring our unique and highly attractive RPP solution, which has been very successful in Canada, to the largest point-of-sale financing market in the world.”

VBNK’s Acquisition Transaction Details

VersaBank acquired SBH from Stearns Financial for a cash consideration of nearly $14 million for 100% of the outstanding shares of SBH. VBNK took over approximately $54.1 million in deposits and other liabilities, as well as $61.1 million in assets as part of the acquisition.



Upon closing, SBH, a national bank chartered under U.S. law and regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, was rebranded as VersaBank USA N.A.

Few Words on VersaBank’s RPP

RPP is an advanced and attractive digital funding solution for financial institutions that provide lending to individuals and small companies for large purchases, such as consumer home improvement/HVAC projects and a wide range of commercial equipment.



The RPP, in line with VersaBank's no-branch strategy, operating business-to-business and in cooperation with its partners, allows it to reach the growing markets for consumer and small business financing in an indirect, efficient and highly risk-mitigated manner.

Strategic Benefits of VBNK’s Acquisition of SBH & RPP Launch

With this acquisition, VersaBank’s earnings per share is expected to increase in the first year after closing. Further, with the launch of RPP, the bank will be able to broaden its horizon into a large underserved portion of the multi-trillion-dollar U.S. market, resulting in increased profitability. The transaction is expected to further support VersaBank's strategy to expand its loan portfolio and take advantage of the substantial operating leverage of its branchless, digital and business-to-business model.



SBH will leverage VersaBank's advanced banking technology to continue developing its digital banking offering for even faster and more efficient, technology-enabled financial solutions.



Other finance stocks taking similar moves are Janus Henderson Group plc JHG and Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. BWB.



JHG agreed to acquire a majority stake in Victory Park Capital Advisors, LLC, in August. Janus Henderson will acquire a 55% ownership interest in Victory Park at closing, with a defined path for JHG to reach 100% ownership over time. The existing Victory Park owners will retain a 45% ownership interest at closing. In the same month, BWB agreed to acquire First Minnetonka City Bank. Upon closing the transaction, First Minnetonka City Bank will be merged into BWB’s subsidiary, Bridgewater Bank, with an anticipated pre-tax merger cost of $2.7 million ($2 million post-tax).



In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 38% on the NYSE against the industry’s decline of 8.1%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

