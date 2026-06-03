VersaBank Bottom Line Falls In Q2

(RTTNews) - VersaBank (VBNK) revealed a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at C$7.52 million, or C$0.23 per share. This compares with C$8.53 million, or C$0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, VersaBank reported adjusted earnings of C$12.38 million or C$0.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 27.0% to C$38.29 million from C$30.14 million last year.

VersaBank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$7.52 Mln. vs. C$8.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.23 vs. C$0.26 last year. -Revenue: C$38.29 Mln vs. C$30.14 Mln last year.

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