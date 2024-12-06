Verrica announces development partner Torii files NDA for TO-208 in Japan

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (VRCA) announced its development and commercialization partner, Torii Pharmaceutical, submitted a New Drug Application of TO-208 for the treatment of Molluscum Contagiosum in Japan. TO-208 is a skin disease treatment drug candidate containing cantharidin as an active ingredient. In the Phase 3 clinical study of TO-208 in patients with molluscum contagiosum in Japan, the primary endpoint of efficacy has met superiority to the vehicle. Furthermore, the safety profile of TO-208 in the study was consistent to prior studies in the United States and there were no observed issues of tolerability for the application. Torii and Verrica executed an exclusive license agreement for the development and commercialization of TO-208 for the treatment of molluscum and common warts in Japan in March 2021. Verrica received manufacturing and marketing approval of VP-102 to treat molluscum contagiosum in the U.S. in July 2023. Verrica has marketed VP-102 under the brand name YCANTH in the U.S. since August 2023 and has completed a Phase 2 clinical study of VP-102 for the treatment of common warts and a Phase 2 clinical study of VP-102 for the treatment of external genital warts in the U.S.

