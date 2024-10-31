News & Insights

Verra Mobility Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 31, 2024 — 04:51 pm EDT

Verra Mobility ( (VRRM) ) has issued an announcement.

Verra Mobility reported a strong third quarter of 2024, with a 7% increase in total revenue to $225.6 million driven by robust travel demand and automated traffic enforcement. The company achieved a net income of $34.7 million and increased its free cash flow guidance, highlighting solid performance in its Commercial Services and Government Solutions segments. Verra Mobility also announced a share repurchase program, reaffirmed its full-year guidance, and shared a preliminary view of revenue growth for 2025.

