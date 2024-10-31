News & Insights

Verra Mobility reports Q3 adjusted EPS 32c, consensus 32c

October 31, 2024 — 04:12 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $225.6M, consensus $226.64M. “We delivered a solid third quarter, highlighted by strong revenue, earnings, and cash flow generation,” said CEO David Roberts. “Strong Q3 travel demand drove continued strength in Commercial Services and increased demand for automated traffic enforcement drove solid performance in Government Solutions. Moreover, we are continuing to see a robust bid pipeline for automated enforcement programs in our Government Solutions business. Based on our year-to-date financial performance and anticipated outlook for the remainder of the year, we are reaffirming our full year guidance for Total Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS while increasing Adjusted Free Cash Flow guidance to the upper-end of the range provided.”

