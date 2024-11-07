Vermilion Energy Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) has released an update.

Vermilion Energy reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with a 16% increase in fund flows from operations, driven by robust European gas prices. The company returned $59 million to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value. Additionally, Vermilion reduced its net debt to the lowest level in 15 years, positioning itself for future growth.

