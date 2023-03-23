Verizon (VZ) Offers BlueJeans Basic for Free Virtual Meeting

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently announced the launch of BlueJeans Basic, a free virtual video conferencing plan for users that allows attendees to meet as long as they want. The new feature by Verizon subsidiary BlueJeans, which offers an interoperable cloud-based video conferencing service across a wide range of devices and conferencing platforms, is aimed to facilitate a seamless transition to a hybrid workplace with a spontaneous and engaging interactive digital platform.



BlueJeans Basic allows up to 25 persons to meet on a single platform equipped with HD video, spatial audio, industry-leading noise reduction and dynamic leveling for impeccable call quality. Leveraging AES 256-bit encryption, BlueJeans Basic also includes enterprise-grade security features like Waiting Room, Screen Sharing Controls and the option to Hard Mute participants individually or upon entering the meeting.



It is likely to create an immersive virtual office to facilitate organic conversations in a hybrid work environment and simulate a real-life experience in a digital workplace. Such technological innovations are likely to provide flexibility to remote workers and unlock workplace productivity and happiness. By creating a virtual space that simulates a real-life office environment where distributed teams can collate together to brainstorm, organize and socialize, BlueJeans aims to address a major hurdle in today’s hybrid work reality.



With one of the most efficient wireless networks in the United States, Verizon deploys the latest 4G LTE Advanced technologies to deliver faster peak data speeds and capacity for customers, driven by customer-focused planning, disciplined engineering and constant strategic investment. The company remains focused on making necessary capital expenditures due to the expansion of 5G mmWave in new and existing markets, the densification of the 4G LTE wireless network to cater to huge traffic demands across multiple verticals and the continued deployment of the fiber infrastructure.



Verizon’s 5G mobility service offers an unparalleled experience that impacts industries as diverse as public safety, health care, retail and sports. The company’s 5G network hinges on three fundamental drivers to deliver the full potential of next-generation wireless technology. These are massive spectrum holdings, particularly in the millimeter-wave bands for faster data transfer, end-to-end deep fiber resources and the ability to deploy a large number of small cells. To expand coverage and improve connectivity, Verizon has acquired 161MHz of mid-band spectrum in the C-Band auction for a total consideration of $45.5 billion. These airwaves offer significant bandwidth with better propagation characteristics for optimum coverage in rural and urban areas.



The stock has lost 26.9% over the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 13.8%.



