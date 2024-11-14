Verizon Business enters partnership with Knightscope for connectivity

Knightscope (KSCP) announces a partnership with Verizon Business (VZ) to provide secure, reliable connectivity for the deployment of Knightscope’s K5 security robots and K1 emergency communication devices to help elevate safety at commercial and government facilities.

