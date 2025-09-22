Veritone (VERI) Soars 28.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Veritone, Inc. (VERI) shares ended the last trading session 28% higher at $5.35. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 83.3% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from 45% year-over-year growth in its organic revenues in the second quarter of 2025 and expects to continue throughout the year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +42.1%. Revenues are expected to be $28.45 million, up 29.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Veritone, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VERI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Veritone is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX), finished the last trading session 1.6% lower at $2.43. DGXX has returned 3.4% over the past month.

For Digi Power X Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +73.2% over the past month to -$0.11. This represents a change of +35.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Digi Power X Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

