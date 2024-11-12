Veritone reports Q3 EPS (57c) vs. (66c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $22M, consensus $31M.”The divestiture of Veritone (VERI) One marks a defining moment in our company’s evolution, positioning us as a pure-play enterprise AI company at a pivotal time in the technology landscape,” said Ryan Steelberg, Chief Executive Officer of Veritone. “With over 3,000 existing customers across Commercial and Public Sectors, we’re now poised to capitalize on the unprecedented growth in the AI solutions market. As we look toward 2025, we’re energized by our streamlined operational focus and enhanced ability to invest in innovation that will truly differentiate Veritone in the enterprise AI marketplace.”

