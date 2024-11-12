News & Insights

Veritas In Silico Reports Revenue Decline Amid Future Growth Forecast

November 12, 2024 — 10:22 pm EST

Veritas In Silico Inc. (JP:130A) has released an update.

Veritas In Silico Inc. reported a significant decline in revenue and profits for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, with business revenue dropping by 40.9% year-on-year. Despite increased total assets and net assets, the company faced a net loss, reflecting challenges in sustaining profitability. Investors might find interest in the company’s future forecasts, which predict a robust growth in revenue and profits by the end of the fiscal year.

