Verisk Analytics introduces LOCATION Property Protection

Verisk introduced LOCATION Property Protection Score, which provides insurers with a score that represents fire protection capabilities at the address level. This score supports an insurers’ ability to accurately rate and underwrite personal lines homeowners risks. LOCATION PPS builds on Verisk’s LOCATION Public Protection Classification, the industry standard for community-based fire protection scoring used by more than 250 insurers. LOCATION PPC tracks the response capabilities of local fire departments across more than 36,000 fire protection areas and incorporates a range of grading criteria such as emergency communications, fire department, water supply and community risk reduction.

