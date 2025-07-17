Markets
VRSK

Verisk To Acquire SuranceBay For $162.5 Mln

July 17, 2025 — 09:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK), data analytics and risk assessment firm, Thursday said it has agreed to buy SuranceBay, a provider of producer licensing, onboarding, appointment and compliance solutions for the life and annuity industry, for $162.5 million in cash.

With this acquisition, SuranceBay's agency management software, SureLC along with Verisk's life and annuity platform, FAST will cover all aspects of the insurance life cycle.

"The Verisk and SuranceBay teams share a joint focus on our clients and technology that will help them streamline operations, making it simpler and faster to buy and sell insurance," said Anatole Tartakovsky, SuranceBay CEO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VRSK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.