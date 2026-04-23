Verisign Inc. Q1 Profit Advances

(RTTNews) - Verisign Inc. (VRSN) released earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $214.5 million, or $2.34 per share. This compares with $199.3 million, or $2.10 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $428.9 million from $402.3 million last year.

Verisign Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $214.5 Mln. vs. $199.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.34 vs. $2.10 last year. -Revenue: $428.9 Mln vs. $402.3 Mln last year.

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