Verint Systems Schedules Conference Call and Investor Day

Verint Systems ( (VRNT) ) has issued an update.
Verint Systems Inc. is set to hold a conference call on December 4, 2024, to discuss its third quarter financial results and outlook, with an accompanying webcast available. Additionally, the company announced a virtual Investor Day in January 2025 to highlight its leading CX Automation Solutions and AI advancements. Known for its AI-powered customer experience solutions, Verint serves numerous top global brands, emphasizing innovation and business outcomes.
