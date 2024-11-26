VerifyMe extends share repurchase plan

VerifyMe (VRME) announced that the company’s board of directors approved an extension of its share repurchase plan. The Board has approved an extension to the expiration date of the 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization to December 31, 2025. The company may repurchase up to $500,000 of shares of our common stock from time to time as market conditions warrant, subject to legal considerations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on VRME:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.