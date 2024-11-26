News & Insights

VerifyMe extends share repurchase plan

November 26, 2024 — 08:05 am EST

VerifyMe (VRME) announced that the company’s board of directors approved an extension of its share repurchase plan. The Board has approved an extension to the expiration date of the 2024 Share Repurchase Authorization to December 31, 2025. The company may repurchase up to $500,000 of shares of our common stock from time to time as market conditions warrant, subject to legal considerations.

VRME

