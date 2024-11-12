VerifyMe Announces Strategic Shift and Business Closure Plans

VerifyMe ( (VRME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

VerifyMe, Inc. announced plans to close its Trust Codes Global business by the end of November 2024 unless a buyer is found, resulting in a $1.8 million charge in Q3 2024. The company reported a revenue of $5.4 million and a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 2024, with positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million. CEO Adam Stedham emphasized focusing on Precision Logistics for growth, while discontinuing certain Authentication Segment initiatives, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

See more insights into VRME stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.