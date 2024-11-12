News & Insights

VerifyMe Announces Strategic Shift and Business Closure Plans

November 12, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

VerifyMe ( (VRME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

VerifyMe, Inc. announced plans to close its Trust Codes Global business by the end of November 2024 unless a buyer is found, resulting in a $1.8 million charge in Q3 2024. The company reported a revenue of $5.4 million and a net loss of $2.4 million for Q3 2024, with positive adjusted EBITDA of $0.2 million. CEO Adam Stedham emphasized focusing on Precision Logistics for growth, while discontinuing certain Authentication Segment initiatives, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

