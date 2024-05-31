Verici Dx Announces AGM and Annual Report

Verici Dx Plc (GB:VRCI) has released an update.

Verici Dx Plc, a company specializing in advanced diagnostics for organ transplants, has announced the availability of its 2023 Annual Report and the Notice of its 2024 AGM on its website. Shareholders are informed that the AGM will take place on June 25, 2024, and that electronic proxy voting is available through a provided link, with a hard copy form obtainable upon request. The company emphasizes its focus on developing a kidney transplant platform driven by AI-assisted transcriptomic analysis for improved patient outcomes.

