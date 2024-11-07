Vericel reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (5c)

Reports Q3 revenue $57.9M, consensus $55.2M. “The Company had another excellent quarter as we generated strong revenue and profitability growth and achieved two important regulatory milestones with the FDA approval of MACI Arthro and a NexoBrid pediatric indication,” said Nick Colangelo, President and CEO of Vericel (VCEL). “We believe that the Company is very well-positioned to deliver a strong close to the year and to deliver a unique combination of sustained high revenue and profit growth in 2025 and beyond based on the strength of our core portfolio, the recent launch of MACI Arthro and the continued progress on other long-term growth initiatives.”

