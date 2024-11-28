News & Insights

Verbrec Ltd Reports Record Profits and Growth Outlook

November 28, 2024 — 11:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

Verbrec Ltd (AU:VBC) has released an update.

Verbrec Ltd has reported its highest profits since 2015, thanks to strategic cost reductions and strong performance in growth-targeted units like asset management and operations. The company has optimized its operations to boost profits and is poised for further revenue growth in FY2025 through reliable, long-term contracts. Verbrec’s comprehensive partnership model spans the entire asset lifecycle, offering services from project development to decommissioning, setting it apart from its peers.

