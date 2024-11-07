Verano Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Results

Verano Holdings (TSE:VRNO) has released an update.

Verano Holdings reported a decrease in revenue and net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with a net revenue of $217 million and a net loss of $43 million. Despite these financial challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities, particularly in Florida, and is preparing for potential legislative changes that may benefit the cannabis industry.

