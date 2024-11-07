News & Insights

Verano Holdings Reports Q3 Financial Results

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Verano Holdings (TSE:VRNO) has released an update.

Verano Holdings reported a decrease in revenue and net profit for the third quarter of 2024, with a net revenue of $217 million and a net loss of $43 million. Despite these financial challenges, the company remains optimistic about future growth opportunities, particularly in Florida, and is preparing for potential legislative changes that may benefit the cannabis industry.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

