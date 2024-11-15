Verano Holdings Expands with New Jersey Dispensary

Verano Holdings (TSE:VRNO) has released an update.

Verano Holdings has expanded its presence in New Jersey with the opening of Zen Leaf Mount Holly, marking the company’s fourth dispensary in the state and 153rd nationwide. The new location offers various promotions and discounts, enhancing Verano’s retail footprint and catering to local cannabis consumers. A grand opening event is planned, featuring product deals and entertainment.

