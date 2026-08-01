Veralto Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) said second-quarter sales rose 7.6% from a year earlier, supported by 4.2% core sales growth, a 19.4% increase in adjusted earnings per share, and $328 million of free cash flow.

President and Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Honeycutt said Water Quality led the company’s core growth with a 5.7% increase, while Product Quality & Innovation, or PQI, grew 2%. Both segments accelerated sequentially from the first quarter, according to the company.

Veralto expects core sales growth to accelerate further to approximately 5% to 6% year over year in the second half. On the basis of its second-quarter performance and portfolio momentum, the company raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $4.35 to $4.43, representing projected annual growth of 12% to 14%.

Industrial Water Demand Supports Outlook

Honeycutt cited continued strength in industrial water markets, including demand tied to data centers and related power, mining and semiconductor activity. Water scarcity and reuse trends also continue to create opportunities for water-treatment solutions, she said.

Chief Financial Officer Sameer Ralhan said second-half core growth is expected to be driven principally by volume, while pricing is expected to moderate from first-half levels but remain at or slightly above the high end of the company’s range.

About 50% of Veralto’s water revenue comes from industrial applications, Honeycutt said, with much of that exposure in North America. The company is also seeing support from reshoring and nearshoring activity. ChemTreat, Veralto’s industrial water-treatment business, is posting strong double-digit growth, though Honeycutt noted that it remains a smaller part of the overall company.

Municipal water markets have remained resilient, management said. Honeycutt noted that roughly 60% of the company’s revenue is recurring, tied to customers’ ongoing operating needs. She said the company believes it can continue growing its municipal business at mid-single-digit rates or better, even as utilities and municipalities manage tighter budgets.

Ralhan added that municipal demand is supported by analytical products from Hach as well as wastewater bid activity in the Trojan business.

PQI Recovery Expected in Second Half

Management expects broad-based improvement in PQI during the second half. Ralhan said the segment’s growth outlook is supported by demand for digital workflow solutions, continued strength in marking and coding, and improving funnels and sales velocity for color-validation and certification instrumentation.

Honeycutt said the company is seeing solid bookings for its digital workflow portfolio, including Esko, TraceGains and GlobalVision. The businesses are intended to help consumer packaged goods companies manage packaging design, regulatory compliance, ingredient traceability and print accuracy.

The company also expects a recovery in packaging and color equipment. Honeycutt said Veralto exited the second quarter with improved sales funnels and stronger service growth, while new product launches are contributing to momentum.

On artificial intelligence, management said GlobalVision provides a deterministic inspection engine designed to deliver repeatable results in regulated workflows. Veralto is working to deploy AI across its digital workflow offerings to support faster time to market, traceability and regulatory compliance.

Margins, Pricing and Cost Actions

Ralhan said Veralto expects approximately 25 basis points of sequential margin expansion in the third quarter and 25 to 50 basis points of expansion for the full year. Fourth-quarter margin expansion is expected to exceed 50 basis points, led primarily by PQI.

PQI’s fourth-quarter improvement is expected to benefit from better fixed-cost absorption and from the absence of prior impacts associated with duplicate production lines in marking and coding, Ralhan said. Water Quality margins are expected to remain comparatively steady.

Veralto received about $16 million in tariff refunds during the quarter, including roughly $10 million in PQI and $6 million in Water Quality. Ralhan said the refunds contributed 110 basis points to adjusted operating-profit margin expansion. The company has not included additional tariff refunds in its second-half guidance, though it could receive a further benefit of about $0.02 per share based on filings already made; the timing remains uncertain.

The company’s cost-optimization program remains on track. Management expects only a small benefit, measured in a few million dollars, in the fourth quarter, with the largest savings expected in 2027.

Capital Allocation and Acquisitions

Veralto completed the acquisition of Alfaa UV, an India-based supplier of ultraviolet water-treatment solutions, during the quarter. Honeycutt described the business as a small but double-digit grower that complements Trojan and Veralto’s previously acquired AQUAFIDES UV business in Europe. The acquisition expands Trojan’s geographic reach and adds solutions for a range of water-treatment applications.

Management said recently acquired businesses have delivered near-term commercial benefits through combined product portfolios, joint sales efforts and sales acceleration. Ralhan said the company is ahead of the commercial synergy targets associated with its environmental workflow combination of In-Situ and OTT.

The company repurchased more than 5 million shares year to date for approximately $480 million, representing just over 2% of outstanding shares. Ralhan said Veralto’s first capital-allocation preference remains acquisitions, but it will continue to repurchase shares opportunistically when it sees a disconnect between the company’s cash generation and public-market valuation.

Veralto said its acquisition pipeline remains active across both operating segments, while emphasizing that it intends to remain patient and disciplined in pursuing deals.

About Veralto (NYSE:VLTO)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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