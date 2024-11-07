Vera Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (85c), consensus (66c)

“We have made substantial progress advancing our clinical development program for atacicept in 2024. The positive data announced throughout the year, including the 96-week data from the ORIGIN trial presented in a late-breaking oral presentation at ASN’s Kidney Week 2024 along with simultaneous publication in JASN, have positioned atacicept as a potential best-in-class disease-modifying treatment option for patients with IgAN,” said Marshall Fordyce, M.D., Founder and CEO of Vera Therapeutics (VERA). “Our mission is to bring safe and effective therapies to patients with high unmet needs. To this end, we are on track to deliver topline results of our Phase 3 pivotal trial in Q2 2025. In addition, we recently announced plans to expand the development of atacicept into the broad profile of IgAN and in multiple other autoimmune kidney diseases. The PIONEER study will evaluate the use of atacicept in treating IgAN patients that do not meet the inclusion/exclusion criteria of ORIGIN 3, as well as adjacent antibody-mediated autoimmune conditions such as membranous nephropathy (MN) and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The PIONEER study recognizes that atacicept has true pipeline-in-a-product potential.”

