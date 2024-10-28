Vera Therapeutics price target raised to $64 from $56 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim raised the firm’s price target on Vera Therapeutics (VERA) to $64 from $56 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After attending the American Society of Nephrology meeting this weekend, the firm says it “once again came away impressed” with the clinical profile for Vera’s atacicept in the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy, or IgAN. Following the ASN meeting, the firm increased its atacicept probability of success view to 85% from 80% and its market penetration rates for the APRIL/BAFF class and for atacicept specifically, the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on VERA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.