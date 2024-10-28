Vera Therapeutics Advances Atacicept with Promising Trial Results

Vera Therapeutics ( (VERA) ) has provided an announcement.

Vera Therapeutics announced promising long-term results from their Phase 2b ORIGIN trial, showcasing atacicept’s potential in treating IgAN, a chronic kidney disease. The data revealed significant reductions in proteinuria and improved kidney function stability over 96 weeks, suggesting atacicept’s ability to modify the disease’s progression. With these results, Vera aims to advance to a Phase 3 trial and plans to file a BLA with the FDA in 2025, potentially positioning atacicept as a leading treatment option in 2026.

See more data about VERA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.