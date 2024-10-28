News & Insights

Stocks

Vera Therapeutics Advances Atacicept with Promising Trial Results

October 28, 2024 — 05:54 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Vera Therapeutics ( (VERA) ) has provided an announcement.

Vera Therapeutics announced promising long-term results from their Phase 2b ORIGIN trial, showcasing atacicept’s potential in treating IgAN, a chronic kidney disease. The data revealed significant reductions in proteinuria and improved kidney function stability over 96 weeks, suggesting atacicept’s ability to modify the disease’s progression. With these results, Vera aims to advance to a Phase 3 trial and plans to file a BLA with the FDA in 2025, potentially positioning atacicept as a leading treatment option in 2026.

See more data about VERA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VERA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.