News & Insights

Stocks

VEON Reappoints UHY LLP for 2024 Audit

November 13, 2024 — 09:58 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has reappointed UHY LLP as the independent auditor for its 2024 financial statements audit, emphasizing UHY’s global presence and expertise. This decision aligns with VEON’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial practices. VEON, a prominent digital operator serving nearly 160 million customers, operates in six countries and is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.

For further insights into VEON stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VEON

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.