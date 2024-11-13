VEON Reappoints UHY LLP for 2024 Audit

VEON (VEON) has released an update.

VEON Ltd. has reappointed UHY LLP as the independent auditor for its 2024 financial statements audit, emphasizing UHY’s global presence and expertise. This decision aligns with VEON’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its financial practices. VEON, a prominent digital operator serving nearly 160 million customers, operates in six countries and is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext.

