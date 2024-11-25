News & Insights

VEON announces shares now trade exclusively on Nasdaq

November 25, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks

VEON (VEON) announces the consolidation of its share trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market in New York. Effective from today, VEON’s common shares are no longer listed or traded on Euronext Amsterdam, with all public trading of VEON’s equity securities now concentrated on Nasdaq. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing trading liquidity and simplifying reporting requirements for the company. VEON has also previously announced the decision to move its Group headquarters to Dubai, in closer proximity to the Company’s Central and South Asian markets and increasing the visibility of VEON for Gulf investors. When the move is completed, VEON will be the largest Nasdaq-listed company with a Group headquarters in Dubai.

Read More on VEON:

