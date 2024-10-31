News & Insights

Venus Metals Begins Drilling at Youanmi Pincher Prospect

October 31, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Venus Metals Corporation Limited (AU:VMC) has released an update.

Venus Metals Corporation Limited has initiated a reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at its Youanmi Pincher Well North Base Metals Prospect. The program aims to explore significant geophysical anomalies identified through recent surveys, targeting potential mineral deposits up to 400 meters deep. This drilling endeavor underscores Venus Metals’ commitment to uncovering valuable base metals in Western Australia.

