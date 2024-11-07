Ventyx Biosciences reports Q3 EPS (52c), consensus ( 53c)

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $274.8 million as of September 30, 2024. “We believe our current cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities are sufficient to fund our planned operations into at least the second half of 2026. Phase 2 trial of VTX3232 in subjects with obesity and cardiometabolic risk factors expected to initiate by year-end, with topline results anticipated in H2 2025 Phase 2 trial of VTX2735 in patients with recurrent pericarditis expected to initiate by year-end, with topline results anticipated in H2 2025 Cash balance of $274.8M as of September 30, 2024 expected to fund operations into at least H2 2026”

