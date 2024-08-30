Ventyx Biosciences Chief Financial Officer Martin Auster Steps Down

(RTTNews) - Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX), focused on inflammatory diseases, on Friday announced that Martin Auster has stepped down from his role as Chief Financial Officer with effect from August 30.

Roy Gonzales, the company's SVP of Finance, has assumed the roles of interim Principal Financial Officer and interim Principal Accounting Officer for SEC reporting purposes.

The company said that it has initiated a hunt for a new CFO.

