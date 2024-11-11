Ventas price target raised to $79 from $66 at BofA

BofA analyst Jeffrey Spector raised the firm’s price target on Ventas (VTR) to $79 from $66 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. A key catalyst the firm is watching is the Brookdale renewal option, which will occur on November 30, the analyst tells investors. While all scenarios are positive for the company’s earnings, the best outcome would be the company getting the properties back and putting them into a RIDEA structure, the firm says.

