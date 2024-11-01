Vela Technologies Chairman Increases Stake in Company

Vela Technologies (GB:VELA) has released an update.

Vela Technologies’ Non-Executive Chairman, Nigel Brent Fitzpatrick, has increased his stake by purchasing 37 million shares at a price of 0.005p per share, bringing his total holding to 68.5 million shares, equating to 0.36% of the company. This move highlights insider confidence in the company’s strategy of investing in early-stage and disruptive technology ventures.

