Veidekke ASA Insider Executes Share Options

Veidekke ASA (GB:0GF6) has released an update.

Veidekke ASA reports a primary insider transaction involving Director of Construction Hans Olav Isørlie exercising share options. The transaction took place on May 28, 2024, at an average price of 35.15 NOK per unit for a total volume of 500 units, as per the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

