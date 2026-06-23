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Veeva Acquires Copli; Launches Falcon MLR

June 23, 2026 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Copli ApS, a developer of agentic medical, legal and regulatory solutions for the life sciences industry, for undisclosed consideration.

The acquisition expands Veeva's artificial intelligence capabilities.

The company also launched Veeva Falcon MLR, an agentic medical, legal and regulatory solution designed to accelerate content review and approval processes.

The company said Falcon MLR is available immediately and has the potential to eliminate 70% or more of manual MLR labor within five years.

The platform automates reviews of promotional and medical materials, including compliance checks against approved labels and local regulations.

The company said the solution is intended to reduce manual effort, shorten review cycles and improve efficiency for marketing teams, MLR groups and agencies.

In the pre-market trading, Veeva Systems is 1.42% higher at $155.25 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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