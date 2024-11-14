VEEM Ltd Passes AGM Resolutions, Eyes Future Growth

Veem Ltd (AU:VEE) has released an update.

VEEM Ltd, a leading innovator in marine propulsion and stabilization systems, successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company continues to provide high-performance marine solutions while reinvesting in research and development to drive future growth. VEEM remains committed to delivering consistent profits and dividends to its shareholders.

