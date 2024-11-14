News & Insights

Stocks

VEEM Ltd Passes AGM Resolutions, Eyes Future Growth

November 14, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Veem Ltd (AU:VEE) has released an update.

VEEM Ltd, a leading innovator in marine propulsion and stabilization systems, successfully passed all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting. The company continues to provide high-performance marine solutions while reinvesting in research and development to drive future growth. VEEM remains committed to delivering consistent profits and dividends to its shareholders.

For further insights into AU:VEE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.