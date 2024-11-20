Veea, DeepGreenX announce global strategic partnership agreement

DeepGreenX and Veea (VEEA) “announced a global partnership for a visionary initiative to roll-out a transformative platform for accelerating the transition to global green energy. The AI-driven operating system for energy markets is a Web 3.0 platform-as-a-service supported by Veea’s cybersecure edge computing platform providing for a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network with virtualized software development environment for developer communities to develop applications with blockchain and Contextual AI. The farsighted platform to be deployed, with up to $2.8 billion of lease financing in 2025 for Veea Edge Platform(TM) as a part of a $10 billion investment in edge infrastructure, will transform sustainable energy sources, such as hydro, wind, geothermal, Small Modular Reactors, alternative fuels with battery storage and a virtual grid to Real-World Assets with actionable insights and liquid financial instruments that can be traded and monetized on DeepGreenX’s global ECEx exchange. Carbon credits originating from a) nature-based assets such as land, forests, and marine carbon capture, and b) commercial and industrial sources such as transportation, construction, supply chain sources, etc., established with digital Measurements, Reporting and Verification through Veea’s decentralized and distributed computing platform, offering highly flexible and cost effective IoT capabilities that are easily employed for a wide range of environments, will also be traded on ECEx.”

