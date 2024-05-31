News & Insights

Stocks

Vedan International Declares Unanimous Dividend

May 31, 2024 — 09:40 am EDT

Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd. (HK:2317) has released an update.

Vedan International (Holdings) Ltd. announced the unanimous approval of a final dividend of 0.2298 US cents per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, at their adjourned AGM held on May 31, 2024. Shareholders registered by June 6, 2024, will receive the dividend in HK dollars, calculated using the May 31 exchange rate, on June 11, 2024. The decision reflects the company’s solid financial position and commitment to shareholder returns.

