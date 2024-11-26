Vectus Biosystems Advances Drug Trials and Commercialization

Vectus Biosystems Limited (AU:VBS) has released an update.

Vectus Biosystems Limited is advancing its lead cardiovascular drug candidate, VB0004, with successful completion of key human trials without significant adverse events, positioning it for potential licensing opportunities. The company is focused on commercializing its patented small therapeutic molecules, with hopes of significantly increasing shareholder value through partnerships. Additionally, Vectus aims to revolutionize the treatment of fibrotic diseases, offering substantial benefits for patients and the healthcare sector.

