Vectus Biosystems Advances Drug Portfolio and Seeks Partnerships

Vectus Biosystems Limited is advancing the commercialisation of its lead clinical drug, VB0004, while exploring licensing and partnership opportunities for its therapeutic portfolio, including collaborations with C14 Consulting Group in the USA. The company has completed Phase Ia/Ib human clinical trials for VB0004, which aim to treat fibrosis and hypertension, and reported no significant adverse events. Vectus is also focusing on cost reduction and securing future funding, with $977,000 received as a research and development refund supplementing its cash reserves.

