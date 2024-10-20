Vection Technologies Partners with Dell for AI Expansion

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has teamed up with Dell Technologies to launch its AI-based ‘Algho’ platform, marking its first sale of approximately $0.5 million. This strategic partnership strengthens Vection’s position in AI and Spatial Computing, offering advanced solutions to Dell’s global customers. The collaboration underscores Vection’s expansion plans, aiming for broader market scalability with future versions of its AI platform.

