Vection Technologies Expands AI Kiosk Portfolio with New Deal

November 19, 2024 — 07:28 pm EST

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies has inked a $0.7 million deal with KIOSK Embedded Systems to integrate its AI-driven Algho Avatar technology into KISE’s product lineup, expanding their AI-ready systems in the kiosk market. This partnership, bolstered by Vection’s recent acquisition of The Digital Box, positions the company as a key player in offering advanced AI-enhanced kiosk solutions. This move highlights Vection’s commitment to digital transformation by merging AI with kiosk technologies to improve automation and user engagement across industries.

For further insights into AU:VR1 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

