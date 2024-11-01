News & Insights

Vection Technologies Announces New Options Offer

November 01, 2024 — 01:57 am EDT

Vection Technologies Ltd. (AU:VR1) has released an update.

Vection Technologies Ltd is offering up to 270 million new options as part of a placement and lead manager offer, aimed at bolstering their financial standing and investment appeal. These options are considered highly speculative, emphasizing the need for potential investors to seek professional advice. The offer is not extended to overseas shareholders outside Australia and New Zealand.

