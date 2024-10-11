Vecima Networks Buys Falcon V Systems

(RTTNews) - Vecima Networks, Inc. (VCM.TO), that develops integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics, Friday said its unit Vecima Technology B.V. has acquired Falcon V Systems, a provider of vendor-agnostic, virtualized software solutions and services for Broadband Service Providers.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes Falcon V Systems' technology, intellectual property, as well as talent. With the close of the acquisition today, a major portion of Falcon V team will join Vecima's Video & Broadband Solutions business. Falcon V Systems' key products will be integrated into Vecima's Entra Cloud platform.

"With this acquisition, Vecima expands its research and development footprint into Europe with an expert team of DAA technologists in Poland. Falcon V Systems will be able to take advantage of Vecima's global scale, existing vCMTS and PON platforms, and extensive customer relationships," said Clay McCreery, Chief Operating Officer at Vecima.

