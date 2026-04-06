Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, which added 48,607,531 units, or a 1.5% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VEA, in morning trading today Shopify is up about 0.8%, and Galaxy Digital is higher by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the EDGE ETF, which added 40,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VEA, EDGE: Big ETF Inflows

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