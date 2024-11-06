News & Insights

Stocks

VDM Group Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

November 06, 2024 — 02:27 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

VDM Group Limited (AU:VMG) has released an update.

VDM Group Limited reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $95,000 for the current quarter, with additional cash outflows from investing activities amounting to $10,000. Despite these outflows, the company maintains a cash reserve of $1.3 million, providing a cushion as it navigates its financial operations.

For further insights into AU:VMG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.