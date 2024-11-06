VDM Group Limited Reports Quarterly Cash Flow

VDM Group Limited (AU:VMG) has released an update.

VDM Group Limited reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of $95,000 for the current quarter, with additional cash outflows from investing activities amounting to $10,000. Despite these outflows, the company maintains a cash reserve of $1.3 million, providing a cushion as it navigates its financial operations.

